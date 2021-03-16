** Sudbury police in Ontario investigating spate of incidents involving laser strikes on air ambulances

CANADA NEWS

** Sudbury police in Northern Ontario are investigating several recent laser strikes against Ornge air ambulance choppers. City News (John Chidley-Hill/March 13) said three incidents took place in Sudbury and Timmins on March 4th, 5th, and 6th.. According to the news service, the helicopters, nevertheless, landed safely. Ornge spokesman Chris Busch said it is fortunate the distracting beams did not create catastrophic consequences by blinding the pilots or disrupting their vision at a critical point. Transport Canada, meanwhile, said they have referred the matter to police due to insufficient evidence. The Aeronautics Act dictates that anyone convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft could face five years in jail, $100,000 in fines, or both.