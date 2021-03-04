** Utah EMT arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teenage boy

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Utah EMT from Nephi has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy seven years ago. The Deseret News (Pat Reavy/March 3) said Brian Vern Pierce, 49, has been charged with ten related felonies for crimes which allegedly occurred in 2014. According to the news site, the tags include forcible sodomy x 7 and forcible sexual abuse x 3. Police say they began an investigation into the allegations in August of 2020 after the now adult victim came forward with a complaint. The man claims Pierce, who was arrested Monday, used gifts and fear to entice him into cooperating with the abuse. Pierce, who works with the Juab County EMS Department, is also on the area search and rescue team. The latter has placed him on suspension pending the outcome of the case. There is no word on his next court date or intended plea.