** Virginia EMT pleads guilty to stealing narcotics from service, replacing them with saline

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Virginia EMT from Roanoke County pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with drug vials from his service and replacing the meds with saline. That is the word from WFXR (March 24) which said Jeffrey Leedy, 31, copped to tampering with a consumer product (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affects interstate commerce with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury. According to the new site, his plea to only one count could see him serve up to a decade in jail and be fined a quarter of a million dollars. The crime, which occurred between November 2018 and June 2019, took place while he was employed with both the Lynchburg General Hospital and Roanoke County EMS. After removing the narcotic from its vial, he replaced it with saline. Court heard Leedy tampered with at least 50 vials. The jig was up for him after a coworker noticed a loose lid on a drug container. Access card data also showed he attended his EMS station on nights when he was not working. A sentencing date has not yet been set.