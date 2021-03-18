** Ontario paramedics in Thunder Bay vote to strike; could impact COVID vaccine administration there

** Thunder Bay paramedics in Ontario have voted 99 per cent for strike action. That is the word from CBC (Heather Kitching/March 18) which said the Superior North EMS practitioners will be in a legal strike position within 18 days. According to the news service, the main issues are wages and benefits. Uniform 39-11 City Paramedics unit chair Rob Moquin said he would not provide specifics on the former. The decision comes after the EMS contract expired in March of 2020. Negotiations began in December 2020 because of delays due to COVID. Along with impacting emergency response, a strike would also suspend both the mobile COVID-19 testing service run by paramedics and EMS assistance with COVID-19 vaccine administration. In addition, community paramedic service activities like vulnerable citizen health checks would also temporarily stop.