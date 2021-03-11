** Nebraska’s longest serving paramedic dies at brush fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The longest serving paramedic in the state of Nebraska has died while doing standby at a brush fire east of Fort Calhoun. That is the word from the Omaha World-Herald (Jessica Wade/Kevin Cole/March 11) which said Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department medic Dennis M. Bender died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency. According to the newspaper, Bender, who had worked emergency services for over 50 years, was amongst the first in the state to receive paramedic certification. Further information is currently unavailable pending notification of next of kin.