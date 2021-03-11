March 12, 2021
Home  ⁄  PNN Daily News  ⁄  Thursday, March 11, 2021

Mar 11, 2021 Posted by In PNN Daily News

** Nebraska’s longest serving paramedic dies at brush fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The longest serving paramedic in the state of Nebraska has died while doing standby at a brush fire east of Fort Calhoun. That is the word from the Omaha World-Herald (Jessica Wade/Kevin Cole/March 11) which said Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department medic Dennis M. Bender died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency. According to the newspaper, Bender, who had worked emergency services for over 50 years, was amongst the first in the state to receive paramedic certification. Further information is currently unavailable pending notification of next of kin.

admin

Comments are closed.