** New York EMT bitten on cheek by patient; required stitches

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A female New York EMT had to be given four stitches after being bitten on the face by a patient Thursday. NBC News (Myles Miller/March 8) said the Brooklyn incident played out after EMS was hailed to treat a patient with altered mental status. According to the news site, the patient attacked the medic immediately upon arrival of the prehospital rig. The patient was then restrained and treated by prehospital personnel at the scene. New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro condemned the attack, which is one of 3 similar assaults in the last month. On February 27th, an EMT was bitten on the thumb during a call, while a firefighter was slammed into a wall while at an EMS scene. Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old female in relation to Thursday’s attack for assault x 3. She was allegedly high on drugs at the time.