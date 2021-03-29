** Connecticut EMT in fatal Thursday car/ambulance crash in critical condition

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Connecticut EMT from Franklin remains in hospital in critical condition after a Thursday night car/ambulance crash that killed a 49-year-old woman. That is the word from The Chronicle (Michelle Warren/March 29) which said Kyle Ann Bickham, 25, was behind the wheel of the American Ambulance Service unit around 10:50 p.m. when the head-on occurred. According to the news site, the vehicles collided in the northbound lane of Route 32. The ambulance was traveling northbound at the time. A second EMT injured in the crash was identified as Groton resident Thomas Bruner, 39. The driver of the car, meanwhile, Dawn Brett, 49, of Willimantic died at the scene. Police continue to investigate.