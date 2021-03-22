** South African ambulances in Pretoria fire bombed

** A Friday fire bombing of a fleet of ambulances in Pretoria has led the EMS company to offer a cash reward for information on the culprits. That is the word from The South African (Tom Head/March 22) which said the incident at Bestcare EMS’ garage took place around 9 p.m. and resulted in two ambulances going up in flames. According to the news site, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage shows two men tossing the home made petrol bombs and then fleeing in a white Renault Clio. One of the bombs, however, turned out to be a dud. The company has now engaged a private investigator to find the suspects. There is no word on why police appear to be uninvolved.