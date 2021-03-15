** New York EMT suffering from Crohn’s disease suing city over medical marijuana ban

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York EMT is planning to sue his employer for $5 million after it refused to recognize his need to use prescription marijuana to help with chronic pain from Crohn’s disease. That is the word from the New York Daily News (Stephen Rex Brown/March 15) which quoted FDNY medic Benjamin Lerich, 26, as saying he needs the narcotic to help him sleep. According to the newspaper, because Lerich works for a government agency receiving federal funds he is subject to random testing under the federal Drug Free Workplace Act. Although marijuana is illegal federally, the State of New York has legalized it. Lerich has been on limited duty doing data entry at a COVID vaccination site since January when he received his first medical marijuana prescription. He said the city has told him he will be fired if he continues to use the med.