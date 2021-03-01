** Connecticut ambulance service employee arrested for tossing Molotov cocktails at EMS stations

** Pennsylvania police in Milton arrested a man Saturday accused of lighting up Molotov cocktails at several Connecticut ambulance stations. That is the word from NBC Connecticut (February 28) which said Torrington resident Richard White, 37, was taken into custody during a traffic stop hundreds of miles away from his home. WFSB (Dennis Valera/Andrew Masse/Mike Agogliati/February 28) said White, who worked for Hunters Ambulance where the fires were lit, ignited the first spark at the Old Saybrook ambulance station around 4 p.m. Another one followed at the Meriden station around 5:36 p.m. Two other fires were set in Roxbury. According to the news site, the conflagrations followed White being suspended from his job after a fight with another employee. He is currently being held by Pennsylvania police on a $150,000 bond pending extradition. He faces charges of third-degree arson and third-degree burglary. It remains unclear what White’s actual job at the ambulance service was. There is no information on his next court date.