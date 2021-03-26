** UK woman who spit blood in paramedic’s eye escapes serving jail time because of sympathetic judge

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A woman described as being of good character escaped serving jail time this week for spitting blood in a paramedic’s eye last August 13th. The London Economic (Joe Mellor/March 26) said Demi Day, 22, who was three months pregnant at the time of the incident, also allegedly attacked three police officers. According to the newspaper, she was high on drugs and alcohol. EMS was originally hailed to attend upon her after she collapsed, but she became violent when she was handcuffed by police. Along with spitting blood after a spit hood was removed, she additionally tried to bite one of the policemen. She also spat and kicked one of them in the leg. Day pleaded guilty to beating and assaulting emergency workers x 2. She was given a six month sentence suspended for 18 months and told to go to rehab. In speaking to the court, Recorder Baltaj Bhatia QC sympathized with Day, saying she had had a tough nine years, with the stress from COVID likely contributing to her actions. He also said her pregnancy made incarceration impractical.