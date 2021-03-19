** UK medic traumatized and off work for months after bottle hurled at her during call

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Bideford paramedic ended up taking months off work after being left traumatized when the son of a patient hurled a broken vodka bottle at her two years ago. That is the word from the North Devon Gazette (March 19) which said the unidentified practitioner, who had worked EMS for 22 years, told the court at the sentencing for Mark Graham, 56, that she was shocked by the incident. According to the newspaper, practitioners had originally been hailed to treat a possible cardiac arrest around 10:30 a.m. on July 12, 2019. Once on-scene, the female paramedic attempted to get a medical history from the elderly female patient, but was menaced by her son Mark. When the provider exited outside to await police, he pursued her, removing the broken bottle from his bag and tossing it. Graham eventually admitted assault and was sentenced to pay 250 pounds compensation as well as enroll in a six month alcohol treatment program.