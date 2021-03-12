** UK paramedic already jailed for sexual assault now under investigation again after additional complaints

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** UK police in Peterborough are investigating sexual assault claims against a paramedic already serving 21 years in jail on similar convictions. That is the word from the BBC (March 12) which said the latest complaints against Warboys resident Andrew Wheeler, 46, were received after his January sentencing. Wheeler, who worked for East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) at the time of his crimes, was found guilty of six separate offences. One of the tags involved raping a drunk patient in her home, while the other involved sexually assaulting a patient while in the ambulance. He had already apparently raped the latter when he was off-duty a year earlier.