Kitchener, Ontario – Knowledge from SARS helps Guelph paramedics with COVID-19 response

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Fire union at Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service hires legal firm to deal with aftermath of racism allegations

Toledo, Ohio – Court affirms decision in misconduct case involving EMT/paramedic

Wichita, Kansas – State board issues order sanctioning EMTs, paramedics in connection with 2019 call

Ballarat, Australia – A new checklist will help paramedics predict violent and unacceptable behaviour

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria brings forth net zero emissions target