Hastings-Quinte, Ontario – Paramedics to test new mental health app

Wichita, Kansas – State calls for investigation of Sedgwick County EMS leader after man left to die in apartment

Springfield, Illinois – Legislation allowing for tactical paramedics clears committee

Las Vegas, Nevada – In-person civil trials resume with severe brain injury lawsuit over EMT’s alleged failure to adequately treat peanut allergy reaction

Anderson, South Carolina – Man accused of driving off in ambulance at apartment complex faces multiple charges

West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service staff to get body worn cameras