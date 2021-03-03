Toronto, Ontario – Toronto Paramedic Service among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Internal Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service memo shows fire chief downplaying report into complaint of racism
Yorkville, Illinois – 911 caller threatens to kill police, paramedics, dispatcher: cops
Shawnee, Oklahoma – Suspect arrested after stealing ambulance with patient inside
Adelaide, South Australia – Calls for government to release secret ambulance ramping report
Queensland, Australia – Push to show ambulance ramping data online