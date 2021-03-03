March 26, 2021
Home  ⁄  Other News  ⁄  03/25/2021

Mar 25, 2021 Posted by In Other News

Bronx, New York – Man accused of running over, killing EMT appears in court virtually

Naugatuck, West Virginia – Deputies injured in pursuit of stolen ambulance

Lewis County, Missouri – Bill aims to make PTSD an occupational disease for first responders

Scotland, UK – Paramedic hit by car while responding to woman falling from bridge

Romford, UK – Memorial bench fundraiser for medic who died from COVID

Tasmania, Australia – Mental health peer support program was requested a year before medic’s suicide

admin

Comments are closed.