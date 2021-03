by In

Lincoln, Nebraska – Compensation for first responders’ families amended, advanced

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Three taken to hospital following ambulance rollover crash

Juneau, Alaska – Senate passes bill merging oversight of EMS

West View, Pennsylvania – Lawsuit alleges sex discrimination and retaliation at Ross/West View EMS

South Australia, Australia – Overstretched paramedics ramp up calls for greater ambulance resources for regional areas

Victoria, Australia – “Surely that can’t be right”: Paramedics overlooked for COVID-19 jab