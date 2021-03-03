by In

Guelph, Ontario – Paramedics receive $6.1 million for in-home seniors’ care

St. John’s, Newfoundland – A turning point: First responders get the COVID-19 vaccine

Kitchener, Ontario – Waterloo Region paramedics vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

New York, New York – City Council wants more pay for EMS, but FDNY’s hands are tied

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Essential workers added to state’s vaccine access list

East Surrey, UK – Toy bear donations made in tribute to paramedic who died from COVID-19