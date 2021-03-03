by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics vote 99% in favour of strike mandate

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina – Authorities clear cops, EMS in controversial ketamine death

Des Moines, Iowa – Bill would increase volunteer firefighters’, EMTs’ tax credit

Charlottesville, Virginia – Flight paramedic raises money to ease patients’ financial burdens

Mingo County, West Virginia – Man accused of stealing ambulance in Kentucky, leading deputies on a chase in W. Virginia

Walkerville, South Australia – Two patients died after ambulance call-out delays: union