by In

Sacramento, California – Paramedics to vaccinate homeless

St. Louis, Missouri – 2 medics taken to hospital after ambulance hit by speeding driver

Madison, Wisconsin – Records show 10 to 50 per cent of first responders declined COVID-19 vaccine

McAllen, Texas – CEO of Hidalgo County EMS pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

Tasmania, Australia – Stolen drugs from Ambulance Tasmania used to euthanize animal

Tasmania, Australia – Department of Health refers Ambulance Tasmania ‘rape joke’ allegation to police

New South Wales, Australia – Ambulance response times risking patients lives, say paramedics