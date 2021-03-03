by In

Calgary, Alberta – Mayors upset motion reversing centralized EMS dispatch fails to pass in legislature

Vancouver, BC – Dispatch firefighters to more medical calls, urge mayors

Tallahassee, Florida – DeSantis plans to send relief money to first responders

New York, New York – Happy together after 25 years: EMS, FDNY

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Paramedics to change their uniforms to distinguish themselves from law enforcement

New South Wales, Australia – Critical patients are waiting longer for ambulances, new report finds

Tasmania, Australia – Female Ambulance Tasmania paramedic tells of ‘rape plan’ during inquest into colleague’s suicide