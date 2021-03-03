Winnipeg, Manitoba – Union representing paramedics wants out of joint workplace with firefighters
New York, New York – COVID pandemic tested FDNY EMS first responders like never before
Boston, Massachusetts – Fire officials credit passing ambulance with alerting them to fire that displaced 11
Scotland, UK – Scotland’s first paramedic returns to help with COVID response
Tasmania, Australia – Mother of paramedic says son should not have been left alone with stolen medication he used to overdose
Johannesburg, South Africa – “Deathtrap” ambulances a serious problem