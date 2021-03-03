by In

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Families from building evacuated for carbon monoxide leak stunned by ambulance bills

Peterborough, Ontario – Mental health of paramedics impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, says chief

Bolton, UK – Tributes paid to former paramedic lost to COVID

Kettering, UK – Thug locked up after attacking paramedic and police

New South Wales, Australia – EMS union wants more paramedics to be deployed to the bush

Adelaide, South Australia – Union launches industrial action with patients not to be charged if their ambulance is late

Pretoria, South Africa – Ambulance dispute: Health department claims Tshwane in pocket of service provider