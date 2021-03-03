by In

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Teen injured while assisting stranded driver donates $9,200 to air ambulance service that helped him

Halifax, Nova Scotia – New EHS contract addresses recommendations in Fitch Report

Halifax, Nova Scotia – NS ambulance service delays caused by offloading wait times: report

Old Saybrook, Connecticut – Suspected ambulance arsonist extradited from Pennsylvania

Greensburg, Pennsylvania – COVID-19 cases dropping, but not first responder need for protective equipment

Dallas, Texas – Man arrested after stealing fire-rescue ambulance from hospital

Cleveland, UK – Paramedic to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for ambulance staff charity