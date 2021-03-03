Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan – Overdose numbers concerning, says Moose Jaw EMS
Vancouver, BC – Health minister says BC working to address paramedic concerns
Prince George, BC – Recruitment issues among paramedics leading to burnout and longer wait times across the province
Staten Island, New York – Community sounds off on SI paramedic allegedly bitten by disturbed patient
Louisville, Kentucky – Prosecutors will permanently drop charges against EMT Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend despite him shooting at police
Plano, Illinois – Man arrested for allegedly attacking paramedic