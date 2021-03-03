by In

Prince George, BC – More paramedics needed in rural and remote communities

Renfrew County, Ontario – Paramedics seeing increase in opioid overdoses as purple and yellow fentanyl circulating

Portland, Oregon – Driver charged with DUI after crashing into ambulance

Albany, New York – Governor announces new funding program for first responders, essential workers

Atlanta, Georgia – Man arrested after flashing EMT badge and attempting to kidnap woman

Sunderland, UK – Union and ambulance service clash over PPE

Gauteng, South Africa – Ambulance service in bad state since provincial takeover