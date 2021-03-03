by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Paramedic catches COVID-19 as NL’s first responders struggle with taxed system

Vancouver, BC – Essential workers should be prioritized for AstraZeneca vaccine, experts suggest

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics staffing shortage reaches crisis level: union

Washington, D.C. – Officials acknowledge five minute ambulance delay to cyclist death

Manchester, UK – Arena: Crying paramedic asked firefighters why they stood around, inquiry told

Tasmania, Australia – Unstaffed ambulance stations, patient survival rates at risk following changes in paramedic pay rates, health union says