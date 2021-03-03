by

Vancouver, BC – BC’s essential workers to be targeted earlier for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Atlanta, Georgia – Shortage of EMTs, paramedics leads to longer wait times during pandemic

Bellingham, Washington – Skagit man accused of murdering university student faces sanctions on his EMT licence

Coral Springs, Florida – City to build a memorial to fallen first responders

Soper, Oklahoma – Patient dies after ambulance stolen

Victoria, Australia – Paramedics to replace police to better tackle triple zero mental health calls