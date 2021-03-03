by

Surrey, BC – St. John Ambulance aims to install 1,000 publicly accessible AEDs across BC

Greenwood, BC – Medical emergency sees BC Ambulance helicopter touch down in Greenwood

Perth County, Ontario – Paramedic services receives $35K for mobile clinics, frail seniors strategy

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories – No house call policy, limited paramedic services costing lives, MLA says

Jefferson County, Missouri – 911 Board invests $2M in modernization

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Police officer in coma after struggle with combative ambulance patient

London, UK – Paramedics face growing number of mental health calls