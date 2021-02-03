** Retired UK medic who returned to front lines to help battle COVID-19 dies

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

**A retired paramedic from Whitby who re-joined the front lines to help fight the COVID pandemic has now died from the virus. The Gazette (Jade McElwee/February 3) said Graham Hunter, 61, passed away Monday after battling the virus since being diagnosed January 9 and hospitalized 9 days later. According to the newspaper, Hunter, who was also involved with sports like grassroots football, had originally retired 11 years ago. He worked at the Whitby Minor Injuries Unit since March of 2020, but during his career was mostly based at Middlesbrough. He had also worked as an oil rig medic for a while. Hunter leaves wife Linda of 35 years behind, as well as adult children and two grandchildren..