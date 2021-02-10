** Alabama paramedic bound for 4+ years in prison after fentanyl theft conviction

** An Alabama paramedic from Arab will spend the next 51 months in jail for stealing fentanyl for personal use from his ambulance service. That is the word from WAFF 48 (February 10) which said Michael Greenshaw, 51, was handed the sentence after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product. According to the news service. Greenshaw replaced the fentanyl in around 129 vials with saline during the period between April 2018 to August 2018. He was working as a supervisory paramedic at Decatur’s First Response Ambulance Service at the time. His previous record includes a 2018 charge of theft of property x 2.