** Florida EMS captain arrested in sting targeting child sex offenders

** Law enforcement officials in Florida have arrested a Bay County EMS captain on child sex charges. The Panama City News Herald (Tony Mixon/February 8) said Eddie Kemp was taken into custody between February 1-5th at which time 37 others were also caught in the Operation Watchdog sting. According to the news site, Kemp was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex. He is now on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation by the county attorney. Along with the US Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and Panama City Police, several other local police departments as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement helped with the operation. There is no word on Kemp’s next court date or on a possible plea.