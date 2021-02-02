** Colorado man sues police, fire, and EMS in Lakewood over claims he was illegally sedated with Ketamine

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Colorado police, fire, and EMS services in Lakewood are being use by a man who says he was illegally injected with Ketamine after arguing with his neighbour last year. That is the word from KDVR (Lori Jane Gliha/January 29) which said the federal lawsuit, which also names the city, claims Jeremiah Axtell had his 1st, 4th, 8th, and 14th Amendments violated when he was drugged by emergency providers on January 20, 2020. According to the news site, Axtell contends he told police he would cooperate with their investigation 40 times, before walking towards the cruiser car. Instead of getting into the sedan, however, he said he was forcibly placed on a stretcher and given 450 mg of Ketamine which made him lose consciousness. There was no medical procedure being conducted and no Ketamine waiver had been signed. An internal investigation conducted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, meanwhile, found first responders did not require disciplinary action over the call. There is no word on when the next hearing for the suit will be held.