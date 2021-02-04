** Charges dropped against man accused of sexually assaulting female New York EMT at fire scene

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Charges against a New York man accused of sexually assaulting a female EMT have been dropped after it was determined the man was seizing during the incident January 28th. That is the word from the New York Daily News (John Annese/February 3) which said surveillance video from a nearby store showed Aaron Cervantes-Mejia, 52, was actually in distress. According to the newspaper, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said while he has no tolerance for those who attack first responders, he also would not prosecute without evidence. Cervantes-Mejia had originally been charged with felony assault after allegedly faking a medical problem and groping the female practitioner, 32. Following the DA’s decision, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) declined further comment. EMS Local 2507 Union present Oren Barzilay, however, decried the move, saying it was out of line and irresponsible.