** California DA in Contra Costa charges man with murder, assault in drive-by shooting involving paramedic, firefighter

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California man from Antioch has now been tagged with a slew of charges in relation to Saturday’s drive-by shooting involving a paramedic and firefighter. MSN News (Nora Mishanec/February 25) said Darryon Williams, 26, who was arrested Sunday, has been pegged with murder, robbery, shooting from a vehicle, assault on officers with a semiautomatic firearm x 6, and reckless driving. According to the news site, Williams remains at the Martinez Detention Facility pending the posting of a $9.8 million bail. The injured emergency workers, meanwhile, have now been released from hospital. In addition to the above mentioned charges, Williams has also been charged in the death of Discovery Bay man. There is no word on his next court date.