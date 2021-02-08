** Ghana Ambulance Service head calling for armed security escorts for medics after paramedic shot and killed during robbery

GHANA NEWS

** The head of the Ghana Ambulance Service is calling for police escorts for medics after one of their own was shot and killed during a robbery last week. The Pulse (Emmanuel Ayamaga/February 8) quoted Prof. Ahmed Zakaria as saying the death of Abraham Tetteh has spooked providers who, he says, will no longer go on night call-outs without security. According to the news site, Tetteh was in Asesseso, Eastern Region transporting a pregnant woman to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital when he was attacked. In addition to police help, Zakaria said he is also in discussions with the National Labour Commission to financially compensate low paid paramedics who suffer physical assaults while on duty.