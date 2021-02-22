** California paramedic and firefighter victims of drive-by shooting

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California paramedic from Anitoch suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday after falling victim to a drive-by shooting around 9 p.m. That is the word from KCRA (Feb 22) which said the medic, 51, along with a firefighter, 38, are now both in stable condition in hospital. According to the news site, the American Medical Response medic was shot in the leg, while the firefighter sustained a foot wound. CBS 13 (February 21) said both the ambulance and the police car were also hit by gunfire. Emergency services were initially called to treat a person suffering a medical emergency. Following the incident police pursued the suspect via a high speed chase and arrested Stockton resident Darryon Williams, 26. Williams is also a suspect in the murder of Discovery Bay resident Michael Iliff, 64. He has been charged with murder x 1 and attempted murder x 10. He remains in jail pending the posting of an $11 million bail.