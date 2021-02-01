** NY DA in The Bronx postpones prosecuting man accused of sexually assaulting female EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York City’s district attorney in The Bronx has decided to postpone prosecuting a man accused of grabbing and groping a female EMT at a fire scene Thursday. That is the word from CBS Local (February 1) which said the decision is being deferred to allow authorities to gather more evidence. According to the news site, the unnamed suspect allegedly first flagged down the EMT for help before sexually assaulting her. Once her partner became aware of what was happening, he intervened. A spokesman for the EMS union, meanwhile, decried the delay as unacceptable. There is no word on whether or when the case might get back on track.