** Proposed Texas bill would allow EMS personnel, firefighters to carry handguns while on duty

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Volunteer fire and EMS personnel in Texas could soon be allowed to carry handguns while on-duty. That is the word from KTRE (Christian Terry/February 5) which said State Rep. James White has drafted a proposed bill to that effect. According to the news site, HB 1499 would require licensed holders to complete special training to carry the weapons. It also bars agencies and employers from prohibiting those who have certificates from being armed. There is no word yet on a date when the proposed bill could be vetted and potentially passed.