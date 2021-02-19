** Florida paramedic convicted in 2016 shooting death of girlfriend; sentencing date not yet set

** A sentencing date has not yet been set, but a former Riverview, Florida paramedic has been convicted of second-degree murder in the September 2016 death of his girlfriend who he originally alleged committed suicide. That is the word from WSSB (February 18) which said Thomas Elmore Jr., 48, was found guilty Thursday of twice shooting nurse Tamara Naish, 48. Police found Naish’s body at home after Elmore alerted them. She had, however, by that time been dead about 36 hours. Naish told police he was too distraught to report it earlier. Along with two shots being fired at her, Naish was also found with a gun in her left hand despite being right handed. Defensive wounds on her hand were also present. At the time of the murder, Elmore worked for Americare Ambulance Services.