February 26, 2021
02/25/2021

Feb 25, 2021

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Firefighters’ union demands mayor release video in “racial bias” incident during EMS call

New York, New York – New program has EMS, not police taking the lead on non-violent mental health calls in parts of Manhattan

Richmond, Virginia – Legislators at odds over how to extend workers’ compensation pay for first responders and nurses who contract COVID-19

Missoula, Montana Transient threatens to kill paramedic with box cutter

Blackburn, UK – Paramedics told they are too dirty to be served at McDonald’s

Western Cape, South Africa – Body of woman who fell from Table Mountain found by EMS drone



