by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Union rep hoping new NS premier willing to work with stakeholders to solve ambulance crisis

Prairie Village, Kansas – Family alleges botched 911 call caused woman’s death

Bristol, UK – Attacks on ambulance staff leading to prosecutions

Scotland, UK – Mental health absences among Scottish paramedics soar, figures show

Adelaide, South Australia – SA ambos at breaking point

Tasmania, Australia – Secondary triage: how Triple-0 call response will be changing