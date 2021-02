by In

Denver, Colorado – Memorial service held for paramedic who went missing four years ago; remains found last year

Grand Rapids, Michigan – AMR launches paid EMT training program

Orangeburg County, South Carolina – Criminal probe closed, but lawsuit against EMS, police ongoing in death of mentally ill man

Cumbria, UK – New apprenticeship promises paramedic career to more people

North Somerset, UK – Ambulance fundraiser pits you against an ambulance

Accra, Ghana – Families of slain ambulance medic demand justice