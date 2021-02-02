by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Alberta Health, AHS working to fix confusion over first responders’ and others’ eligibility

St. Albert, Alberta – City responds to union complaints that deputy fire chiefs got vaccinated before first responders

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Vaccine rollout to include paramedics, pharmacists

Columbus, Ohio – Man in crash on interstate hit by ambulance after jumping median

Memphis, Tennessee – Proposed legislation would provide financial benefit for paramedics and other health care workers