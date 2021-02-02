by In

St. Albert, Alberta – At least 2 fire chiefs jumped queue and got COVID-19 vaccine meant for frontline staff

Edmonton, Alberta – Alberta’s chief paramedic blasts “inaccurate claims” over dispatch consolidation

Worden, Montana – After ambulance crew quits, Worden scrambles to cover emergencies

Beaufort, South Carolina – 4 firefighters expelled from EMT course after cheating probe

Waynesburg, Ohio – Driver crashes into ambulance while trying to grab dropped phone

Scotland, UK – Ambulance response times hit by COVID pandemic protocols

Bolton, UK – Army sends in 120 soldiers to help ambulance service during crisis period