by In

Fort McMurray, Alberta – Province’s mayors, fire captains say new centralized ambulance dispatch a threat to patient safety

Lethbridge, Alberta – “Our worst fears are coming true”: Lethbridge mayor says EMS dispatch consolidation putting health and safety at risk

Vancouver, BC – Increased training and education keeping BC paramedics safe

Decatur, Alabama – Too few paramedics in city, but fire department leaders have a plan

Madison, Wisconsin – State introduces first responder PTSD bill

Cobb County, Georgia – Ambulance struck 2 times in one day

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Bail bondswoman frustrated after jail releases fugitive to ambulance service; detainee ends up back at home