by In

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedics attend a record 40 suspected opioid overdose calls, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Toronto, Ontario – Ontario taking steps to improve mental health supports for first responders and public safety personnel

Cambridge, Ontario – Driver arrested after aggressive attempt to swerve into ambulance

Tucson, Arizona – 911 system critical but stable after top official resigns after just 14 months

Dover, Delaware – Delaware paramedics to start getting second COVID vaccine doses

Bergen County, New Jersey – EMS president charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from rescue squad