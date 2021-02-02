by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Paramedics demand action

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to long term care residents

Jeff Davis County, Georgia – 911 center, ambulances destroyed in fire

Columbia, South Carolina – Proposed law could bar SC 1st responders from using ketamine to incapacitate suspects

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Paramedics query why HSE shelved vaccine jabs

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Paramedic suspended on drunk driving charge

Western Cape, South Africa – Department of Transport wants to make EMS vehicles safer for staff