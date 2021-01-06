** Ornge air ambulance in Ontario helping with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CANADA NEWS

** Ornge air ambulance in Ontario is doing its part to help get COVID-19 vaccines to remote and rural areas. That is the word from The Globe and Mail (Shawn Jeffords/January 5) which said the organization is flying the shots to 31 different communities in the north. According to the newspaper, the effort is part of the province’s attempt to step up inoculations. Premier Doug Ford said while the program has been slow starting, he is confident things will pick up. As part of its strategy, Ontario is using its first round of vaccines for Indigenous communities, as well as for long term care patients, their carers, and essential workers in virus hot spots. The rollout for Phase I is set for completion January 21st.